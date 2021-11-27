'More Than Friends' Actor Shin Ye-eun To Appear In Season 2 Of Hit K-drama 'Yumi’s Cells'

Actor Shin Ye-eun will be appearing in the second season of hit K-drama, Yumi’s Cells. According to a report by the South Korean outlet, Xportsnews, the More Than Friends star has been cast as Yoo Da-eun in the forthcoming second season of Yumi Cells. The actor's agency, npio Entertainment confirmed the news by saying, "Shin Ye Eun will be making a special appearance as Da Eun in the second season of ‘Yumi’s Cells.'"

Shin Ye-eun to make special appearance in Yumi's Cells 2

According to the report, Ye-eun's character Yoo Da-eun is a part-time employee at the Tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) restaurant that Yoo Babi, essayed by GOT7's Jinyoung, runs. Her character is described as someone who easily falls head over heels in love.

Yumi's Cells is based on the superhit webtoon with the same title, which boasts a total of 3.4 billion views. The plot of the series revolves around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings, and actions. The K-drama features Kim Go-eun, SHINee's Minho, GOT7's Jinyoung, Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Yoo-bi, and Park Ji-hyun.

In the first season of Yumi's Cells, SHINee’s Minho‘s appearance as Chae Woo Gi was also described as a 'special appearance,' though he appeared in several episodes. Earlier, it was confirmed that GOT7's Jinyoung will be joining Kim Go Eun in the second season of Yumi's Cells. This K-drama will also mark Shin Ye Eun and Jinyoung's on-screen reunion.

The last time, the duo were seen together in He is Psychometric, which is a fantasy-thriller, mystery, and romance-comedy drama. In the series, Jinyoung played Lee Ahn, who is a man with psychometric abilities. He meets Yoon Jae In (Shin Ye-eun) who tries her best to hide her painful secrets. The pair comes together to solve their mysterious paths and heal each other through their past, present, and future to find the culprit.

The new season of Yumi’s Cells is expected to air in the first half of 2022. Additionally, the Yumi's Cells webtoon, following the K-drama, will be produced as animation and music. Naver WEBTOON announced on November 10 that the webtoon will be made into a feature-length animation for a theatrical release and a musical for the local people.

(Image: Instagram/@__shinyeeun)