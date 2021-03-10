Pokemon Journeys: Series Drops New Clever Team Rocket Easter Egg From Early Days

Pokemon Journeys: The Series recently dropped a clever Easter Egg about Team Rocket's Pokemon partner. Team Rocket's Jesse and James have been tormenting fan-favourite protagonist Ash Ketchum since the beginning of the Pokemon Franchise. The gang was always looking to steal Ash's Pikachu and other powerful Pokemon.

Pokemon Journeys hasn't given Ash and Goh some big random upgrades by giving them some new pokemon, but instead, they brought back the fan-favourite villain trio Team Rocket with some new tech which will allow them to reach new highs of villainy. A Twitter user called Anipoke Fandom shared an adorable Easter Egg that shows Jesse next to a coffee cup that uses a design from Arbok, the killer snake pokemon who was from the days of Team Rocket's adventures chasing Ash, Brock, and Misty. Take a look at the easter egg tweet below.

More about Pokemon Journeys: The Series

Ash and Goh have been doing their best against the pokemon trainers in the Galar region, albeit with little success. The duo is currently trying to capture more powerful pokemon in a struggle to achieve the title of the greatest 'Pokemon Trainer' in the world while Team Rocket bids their time for an attack. Being the greatest Pokemon trainer in the world has been Ash Ketchum's dream ever since episode one of the initial Pokemon series.

Although Team Rocket has always been looked at as a kind of villain trio to be laughed at rather than feared, over time and in this new series Pokemon Journeys, the trio's threat level has definitely been taken up a notch. The new tech at their disposal will allow the villains to partner up with some of the most powerful Pokemon. Journeys has made clear that Jesse and James are here to stay in the newest Pokemon franchise.

Team Rocket is also set to appear next in the upcoming Pokemon film, Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle, which is slated for a 2021 release. Little is known about the trio's role in the upcoming film; however, according to comicbook.com, the upcoming film is all set to introduce a mythical Pokemon called Zarude.