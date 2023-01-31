Song Joong-ki Planning A March Wedding With Katy Louise Saunders? Agency Responds

Vincenzo actor recently announced that his girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders is pregnant and the couple has already registered their marriage. Minutes after the wedding announcement, reports of a formal ceremony taking place in March started making rounds on the Internet. Now, the actor's agency HighZum Studio has cleared the air about the rumour.

In an official statement, the agency replied, “The wedding is being planned, but it won't be in March. Nothing has been decided as of right now." Giving clarifications about Katie's due date they commented "In regards to the birth of the baby, it is difficult to provide any confirmation as it is a private matter."

Additionally, the news portal Dispatch said that Song Joong Ki and Katy have been cohabitating in their Hannam apartment in Seoul since last spring.

According to the report, the actor welcomed his in-laws to South Korea following Katy's pregnancy, and the two had been sharing a place. The agency responded by stating that it is difficult to validate the report stating it as a private matter of the actor.

Song Joong Ki Announces Marriage

Song Joong-Ki announced his marriage to British actor Katy on Monday, January 30. The Reborn Rich star made the announcement by sharing a letter with his fans on his official fan cafe.

The letter read: "I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her."

Joong-Ki was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-Kyo. After their marriage in 2017, the ex-couple released statements announcing their divorce two years later in 2019.