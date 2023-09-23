Song Joong Ki Says He Wants His 3-month-old Son To Watch His 'dark' Film Hopeless

Song Joong Ki is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Hopeless. Apart from Joong Ki, the film stars Hong Sa Bin and BIBI. Ahead of the film's release, the actor opened up about his hopes and aspirations as both an actor and a father.

4 things you need to know

Song Joong Ki was previously married to Song Hye Kyo. They got divorced in 2019.

He got married to Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023.

In June same year, they welcomed a baby boy.

Hopeless is set to premiere in South Korea on October 11.

'I have a baby I love'

During a press conference for his upcoming film Hopeless, Song Joong-ki expressed his desire for his son to watch the film Hopeless one day and feel proud of his father's work. He said, "I have a baby I love, but I wasn't worried about doing a dark movie. I hope that he sees that his father did a movie like this when he grows up later on." He said that he wants his child to appreciate the movie and his portrayal of the character.

In Hopeless, Song Joong-ki takes on the role of Chi-geon, the leader of a mid-level criminal organisation. The film explores the events that led his character to this position in life.

Song Joong Ki said he is 'still learning' to be a parent

The Vincenzo actor also shared that he and his wife are still learning to be parents, as this is their first child. He expressed a strong desire to be a good person and provide the best for his child. He added that becoming a father has deeply impacted him, and he wants his son to be proud of him both as a father and as an actor.

"I'm thinking a lot about how to be a good person and be next to my child. So I'm grateful that I have the opportunity to express my gratitude for being able to release this movie Hopeless that I loved making," Song Joong Ki said.