Song Joong Ki Tries To Protect Wife Katy During First Public Appearance After Marriage

Korean actor Song Joong Ki appeared in public with his wife Katy Louise Saunders following their wedding. The duo recently tied the knot, and the couple is currently expecting their first child together. As the couple was spotted in public, the actor seemed to be protective of his wife as she is a mom-to-be.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders were spotted at Seoul's Incheon airport. They also had their puppy Nalla on their day out. While the couple seemed positive in some pictures as they greeted their fans and paps, in others, the Korean actor was seen clearing the way for his wife.

The couple wore casual outfits for their trip and also had their face masks on. As per media reports, the couple were heading to Hungary, where Song Joong Ki will be busy working on the upcoming film My Name is Loh Kiwan. The film is said to take two months to wrap up filming.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders' wedding

Song Joong Ki shocked his fans last month as he announced his wedding to Katy Louise Saunders via a letter to his fans. In the letter, he also announced Saunders' pregnancy. He addressed his fans in the letter, and said that he is sharing a promise "that is more happy and valuable to me than anything."

"Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other.”

The actor confirmed his relationship with the star last year in December 2022. The actor was previously married to actor Song Hye Kyo. The Korean actor is most popular for his role in Korean dramas such as Descendants Of The Sun.