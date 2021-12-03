South Korean Actors Jung Ryeo Won And Lee Kyu Hyung To Star In 'Let's Start The Defense'

South Korean actor Lee Kyun Hyung is all set to star alongside Jung Ryeo Won in a forthcoming drama, Let's Start the Defense. According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, the K-drama will be helmed by Itaewon Class producing director (PD) Kang Min Gu and is written by rookie writer Kim Dan, who won the Excellence Award at the Korea Story Contest.

The series is backed by Arc Media, the production company behind The King’s Affection that is expanding the domestic and international base of K-content.

About Let's Start the Defense

The report suggests Let's Start the Defense is a legal mystery series that follows the journey of two public defenders who become entangled in a serial murder case involving wealthy elderly people. The producers have shared excitement for casting Ryeo Won and Kyu Hyung. The makers said, "We’re already looking forward to the heated acting competition between the two actors." Their characters will have different personalities, values, and legal philosophies, and will come together as they get intertwined together due to a serial murder case.

Jung Ryeo Won was last seen in a project over two years ago. She will play No Chak Hee, who was once an ace lawyer with the highest winning rate but has been demoted to a public defense lawyer. According to Soompi, her name Chak Hee represents 'living a good life,' however, her last name 'No' symbolizes how she has deviated from that expectation.

Her character is someone who fiercely works hard and will go through any means to win a case. However, a year ago just before she was about to be promoted to a partner, her license was almost suspended after she got tangled up in a certain case. Her goal is to make a comeback to the law firm as soon as possible.

Lee Kyu Hyung, who has essayed different kinds of roles, from good ones to evil ones in the past, will be seen as Jwa Shi Baek, who is cold and merciless but also is kind and warm-hearted. When graduating from law school, he was able to become a judge, prosecutor, or lawyer at one of the top three law firms, however, he rejects them and becomes a public defense lawyer instead. The character has a very private life that even his secretary working with him for a long time, doesn’t know about it. The report suggests the series will go on floors in the month of January next year. It will be aired in the second half of the year. The K-drama is currently in discussion to premiere on OTT platforms.

Image: Instagram/@290_83/@yoanaloves