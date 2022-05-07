Last Updated:

South Korean Actress Kang Soo Yeon Passes Away At 55 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

South Korean actor Kang Soo Yeon passed away at the age of 55. Netflix Korea and fans paid an emotional tribute to the seasoned actor on social media.

One of the most popular actors in South Korea, Kang Soo Yeon died at the age of 55, days after she was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest. Along with an established career in her home country, the seasoned actor had several international honours to her credit. After remaining absent on the big screen for several years, she was set to appear in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film titled Jung_E.

The news of her death was shocking to many of her fans as they took to social media to pay tribute to the actor and remembered her profound contribution to the industry. Additionally, the Netflix Korea team issued a statement to pay their condolences.

Kang Soo Yeon dies at 55

As per a report from Herald Pop via Soompi, Kang Soo Yeon breathed her last at Gangnam Severance Hospital in the presence of her close family and friends on May 7 at 3 PM KST. On May 5, the actor was reportedly found unconscious at 5 pm at her residence, Apgujeong, Gangnam, Seoul.

She was immediately taken to the hospital where she received treatment but did not gain consciousness. Soo Yeon's funeral is scheduled to take place on May 11 and her mortal remains were kept at Samsung Medical Center. 

Tributes pour in for Kang Soo Yeon

Following the news, the official social media handles of Netflix Korea issued a statement to pay their tribute to the actor. The streamer termed her a 'shining actress' and 'a pioneer in the Korean film industry'. They added that it was an 'honour to work with the late actress.' They praised her 'great acting and good energy on set' and that they would remember every moment spent with her, where she displayed her 'best work.'

Fans were also quick to pay tribute to the veteran actor in the wake of her sudden demise. One netizen tweeted, ''I’m so heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Actress #KangSooYeon passing. May She Rest In Peace''. Kang Soo Yeon was known for appearing in films like Girls' Night Out, Their Last Love Affair, Black Jack, All That Falls Has Wings, The Surrogate Woman and more. 

