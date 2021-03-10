Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Will Make It To Dragon Ball FighterZ's Roster On THIS Day!

Details of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta's release date have been divulged by Bandai Namco, publishers of Dragon Ball FighterZ. The eponymous Japanese video game production and publication house took to Twitter in order to reveal the same. The video post that can be found below teases the character through a 2-minute-long video and additionally includes footage of the gameplay as well. In the end of the video presentation, the makers reveal the date of the character's arrival to be March 12th. Read on to see the tweet.

Bandai Namco's tweet regarding Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta's release date:

A little about Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta:

Gogeta SS4 is essentially a character that is a result of the merging of two of Dragon BallZ's most well-known characters, namely Goku and Vegeta. The two characters became one during their Super Saiyan 4 stage after performing the famous fictional Fusion Dance while they are in their Super Saiyan 4 forms. The origins of Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 can be traced to Dragon Ball GT. As is customary for the latest additions to the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ, the aforementioned hybrid character has appeared in several spinoffs since its debut on the anime that is essentially the source material for everything Dragon BallZ related.

About Dragon Ball FighterZ:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is the name of a 3D combat game that is developed by a company known as Arc System Works. Bandai Namco Entertainment has been involved with the project in the capacity of a publisher. Since the release of the game, the individuals that have played it to date have seen numerous additions to the list of characters that they can pose as in the digital universe of the anime and battle their opponents. As of now, the game is only available on platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PC users, most notably, tend to play the game with the help of the gaming streaming service known as Steam. More details regarding the game, as and when made available, will be shared with the readers.