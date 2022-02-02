'Thirty-Nine' To 'Kill Heel': 7 New K-dramas Arriving On OTT Platforms In February

The second month of the year, February will witness a bunch of South Korean stars making a comeback on the small screen. From Crash Landing on You star Son Ye Jin to Hospital Playlist fame Jeom Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun have kept their fans waiting to see them in new K-dramas.

Check out these K-dramas, which are already generating a lot of buzz.

New K-dramas to watch in February 2022

Thirty-Nine:

Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin, Hospital Playlist fan-favourite star Jeon Mi-do and Justice actor Kim Ji-hyun are all set to share screen space in the drama series, Thirty Nine, PTI reported. The drama explores the life and friendship of three women who are about to turn 40. The show is set to premiere on February 16.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk is all set to return with Mr. Sunshine and Space Sweepers’ Kim Tae Ri in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The K-drama focuses on two individuals who are affected by a financial crisis in their respective families. Kim Tae Ri struggles to find her way into the fencer national team and Nam Joo Hyuk is forced to live a poorer life after his father goes bankrupt. Joo Hyuk, then takes a part-time job to pay for his education and gradually becomes a sports reporter. The series will then focus on the pair's life crossing paths and their journey together. The show will premiere on Netflix on February 12.

Kill Heel

This K-drama revolves around the competitive world of home shopping and highlights three diverse yet fierce women, played by Kim Ha Neul, Kim Sung Ryung and Lee Hye. Helmed by The Emperor: Owner of the Mask’s No Do Cheol and Seonam Girls’ High School Investigators’ writer Shin Kwang Ho has written the script. The show premieres on February 23.

Forecasting Love and Weather

After impressing the audience with her performance in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Her Private Life, Park Min Young is all set to make a comeback with yet another office romance drama, Forecasting Love and Weather. The actor this time will be romancing with Song Kang on the small screen. The K-drama marks Song Kang's fifth show in just one-a-half years after Nevertheless. The show focuses on the two characters working in the Korea Meteorological Administration and their love lives. This drama clashes with Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

A Business Proposal

Kim Se Jeong will be returning to the screen with Ahn Hyo Seop by her side in A Business Proposal. The show is based on a webtoon, and its official synopsis reveals that Kim Se Jeong fills in on a blind date. However, she eventually learns that the man on the date is her company's CEO, essayed by Hyo Seop. While she expects a swift rejection, Hyo Seop has already made his decision to marry the next person he meets on the date. The rom-com is set to premiere on February 21 on Netflix.

Grid

Even though Netflix has many K-dramas streaming, Disney+ Hotstar seems to be trying its hand on international streaming too. The new K-drama is the platform's third original presentation and it will revolve around the investigation of a supernatural entity that first surfaced in 1997. The K-drama will premiere its first episode on February 16.

Juvenile Justice

Juvenile Justice featuring Hyena’s Kim Hye Soo, centres around a tough judge who had a strong aversion towards young offenders. She finds herself in the middle of a case where she has to serve justice to underage criminals after youth violence spirals out of control. The K-drama also stars Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min and Parasite’s Lee Jung Eun. It will release on Netflix on February 25.

