Tokyo Olympics: Animated Film 'Tomorrow's Leaves' Inspired By The Games To Release Today

The short animated film Tomorrow's Leaves, which premiered at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival last month is set for a worldwide release on Friday, July 23 on the day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony. The movie, which is inspired by Olympic values will showcase a fresh perspective on excellence, friendship, and respect. The movie has been commissioned by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) and produced by the Academy Award-nominated Yoshiaki Nishimura of Studio Ponoc.

Film to inspire future generations with a collaborative message

The movie, by Japanese animation company Studio Ponoc, had a special theatrical release in Tokyo post which is set to go on floors for worldwide distribution on July 23. Tomorrow's Leaves will provide the younger audience with a perspective to explore Olympic values as well as inspire future generations with a message about the importance of collaboration and care for the environment, said Angelita Teo, Director of the OFCH.

The movie will feature 5 children from various lands who are sent out as envoys to find out the annual arrival of leaves carries a message of concern. They are guided by tiny spirits in their adventure as they travel to a distant land with their own set of strengths and weaknesses. They compete as well as support each other as they traverse through various difficulties. Through the values of sports and athletic challenges, they discover the positive fundamental values and learning that come from it. Together they reach the source of the message, trying to restore life in the face of perils.

Producer Yoshiaki Nishimura said that the movie has been made keeping in mind the children's future or 'tomorrow'. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be difficult to screen the film in many countries, but the producer mentioned he is thankful that people can cherish it digitally and that it can be delivered to not only children in Japan but around the world.

Among the limited theatrical releases worldwide will be special screenings at the Tokyo Skytree, a stunning aerial location in the Tobu Tower, one of the most famous tourist spots in Tokyo, as well as free screenings at the United Cinema in Toyosu near Tokyo, between 23 and 29 July.

Other film festivals have also expressed their keen interest in screening the movie: BFI London Film Festival, the Cinekid Festival 2021 in Amsterdam, and the Newport Beach Film Festival in California.

(SOURCE-https://olympics.com/)

(IMAGE- AP/CATSUKA/TWITTER)

