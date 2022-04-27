Veteran Hong Kong Actor Kenneth Tsang Found Dead In COVID Quarantine Hotel

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang has reportedly passed away while he was in quarantine after returning from a trip. The actor was found unconscious in the hotel where he was quarantined. Apart from being a popular figure in Hong Kong, the late actor has several notable Hollywood films to his credit such as Rush Hour 2.

Kenneth Tsang dies in COVID quarantine hotel

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the South China Morning Post cited a local government source to report that the veteran actor Kenneth Tsang died at the age of 86. The actor, who had returned from a trip to Singapore, was quarantined in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. He was unconscious in his room after the workers failed to get a response from them during the daily checks.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The source from the newspaper reported that the veteran actor had tested negative for COVID-19.

Kenneth Tsang films

The late actor was popularly known for his hit films including Rush Hour 2, in which he played the role of Captain Chin. He starred alongside Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Roselyn Sánchez and others in the film and was widely hailed for his role. Another popular film he was part of was Die Another Day, which is part of the James Bond franchise. He played General Moon in the Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry directorial, which was helmed by Lee Tamahori. The notable titles in his filmography include A Better Tomorrow, Supercop, The Replacement Killers, Chasing the Dragon and many more.

