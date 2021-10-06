World's Best Restaurants 2021: Top 5 Winners From The 'Oscars Of Fine Dining World' List

The prestigious list of the World's 50 best restaurants for 2021 honoured some of the distinguished and exquisite restaurants across the globe. Owing to the prevailing conditions of COVID-19, the ceremony took a hiatus last year but returned to name the top 50 restaurants across the world offering a unique fine dining experience. Check out the top five restaurants that topped the list of World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards.

1. Noma (Copenhagen, Denmark)

One of the most coveted restaurants to be in the world, Noma is synonymous with creating new Nordic cuisine and inspiring renowned chefs across the world. Founded by René Redzepi, the restaurant was voted as the World’s Best Restaurant in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 before closing down in 2016. With Noma 2.0 opening in 2018, they offer a dynamic menu corresponding the seasons of the year.

2. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

The Geranium restaurant located in Denmark offers Scandinavia’s seasonal specialities prepared by the talented Chef Rasmus Kofoed. Opened in 2007, the dishes served at the restaurant integrate the ingredients with the likes of Jerusalem artichoke leaves, pickled walnut, Squid, melted smoked lard, the essence of yeast and many more. Geranium also bagged the Art of Hospitality Award in 2018.

3. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

Situated in the foothills of the Spanish Basque Country, Asador Etxebarri is best known for serving their dishes flame-grilled. Chef Victor Arguinzoniz also designed the Asador Etxebarri’s grills himself to facilitate capturing the intrinsic natural flavours of local produce. From house-made chorizo to the freshest prawns from Palamos, the restaurant also chooses its coal meticulously such as holm oak for fish and vine trunks for meat.

4. Central (Lima, Peru)

An ode to Peru, Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León’s flagship restaurant, Central, aims at celebrating Peru's landscapes, history and traditions through their dishes. The restaurant offers an abundance of fresh and locally produced meat and vegetables such as scallops, squid and clams along with Sacred Valley's pork belly and goat’s neck. With a special focus on being environmentally sustainable, guests are treated with a vegetable garden with over 100 plant species as they enter the restaurant.

Image Credit: The World's 50 Best Restaurants

5. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

Distrufar, located in the Eixample district of Barcelona, offers a light-filled and white interior along with an outdoor terrace and a private lounge. Chefs Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas and Eduard Xatruch came together to establish the restaurant in 2014. Some of their famous dishes include Panchino stuffed with caviar and sour cream and multi-spherical pesto with tender pistachios and eel.

Check out the list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.

6. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

7. Maido (Lima, Peru) (up three places)

8. Odette (Singapore)

9. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

10. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

11. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

12. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

13. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

14. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

15. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

16. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

17. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

18. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

19. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

20. DiverXO (Madrid, Spain)

21. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

22. Cosme (New York City)

23. Arpège (Paris, France)

24. Septime (Paris, France)

25. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

26. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

27. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

28. Benu (San Francisco, California)

29. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

30. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)

31. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

32. The Clove Club (London, UK)

33. Lyle's (London, UK)

34. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

35. Ultraviolet (Shanghai, China)

36. Hof van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

37. SingleThread (Healdsburg, California)

38. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

39. Florilege (Tokyo, Japan)

40. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

41. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)

42. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

43. Atomix (New York City)

44. Le Bernardin (New York City)

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

46. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

47. Maaemo (Oslo, Norway)

48. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, California)

49. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

50. Wolfgat (Paternoster, South Africa)