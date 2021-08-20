Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo's 'Seoul Vibe' Halts Shooting After Staff Tests Positive For COVID

Yoo Ah In and Go Kyung Pyo are currently busy shooting for their highly anticipated Netflix original movie Seoul Vibe. Set in the backdrop of the year 1998 Seoul Olympics, the movie promises an old school hip-hop vibe with high octane motor action. However, the filming of the movie recently received a major setback after multiple members of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Yoo Ah In and Go Kyung Pyo's Seoul Vibe halts filming

Directed by Moon Hyun Sung, the movie garnered attention for the intriguing plot and fresh cast with young actors like Ah In and Kyung Pyo. The filming of the movie was set in full motion from August 14 but was immediately halted because of the rising concerns of the spreading of the infectious COVID-19 virus. According to a report from Soompi, the filming was halted on August 20 after a staff member was reported positive on the second day.

All the staff members were sent to get themselves tested against the contagious virus. Two staff members, sharing the room with the positive patient, also tested positive. On the brighter side, all the cast and crew members tested negative. The same report suggested that the film representative have confirmed no other close associates of the positive patients and hence, will resume shooting from August 22.

More on Yoo Ah In and Go Kyung Pyo's Seoul Vibe

Responding to the boom of South Korean films and dramas internationally, Netflix is extending its platform to welcome more South Korean content and also venturing to make original movies and shows. Included in the same program, Ah In and Kyung Pyo's Seoul Vibe will revolve around a grand heist during the 1988 Seoul Olympics which will include thrilling car chases by a set of skilled drivers called Samgyedong Supreme Team.

The Netflix movie will also feature Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Joo Hyun, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Sung Kyun, Moon So Ri and Moon So Ri. Yoo Ah will essay the role of Dong Wook while Kyung Pyo will be seen playing Woo Sam. Yoo Ah is known for his roles in #Alive, Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love, Descendants of the Sun and Chicago Typewriter. Kyung Pyo is famous for his work in My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Reply 1988 and Private Lives.

