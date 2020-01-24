Harry Potter Books That Made Readers Go Gaga With Their Plot Callbacks

Harry Potter books are an iconic book series based on a fictional world created by the writer JK Rowling. The book series is famous, and was adapted into an equally successful movie franchise.

It has been eight years since the iconic Harry Potter movie series came to an end. In July 2011, the last part of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, released. Here are some of the best moments when Harry Potter books gave the readers an amazing plot callback.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' the Battle of Hogwarts plot

In the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book, JK Rowling used a keen creative writing technique. The events that take place during the Battle of Hogwarts are actually a direct mirror of experiences Harry, Ron, and Hermione had in each of the first six books.

From run-ins with trolls and giant spiders to fighting Dementors and werewolves, a critical scene from each book was briefly recreated during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Harry's prediction about Snape in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry thinks to himself that Snape might be able to read minds. Four books later, in Harry Potter and Order of the Phoenix, readers learned that Snape was a Legilimens, someone who could, in fact, read minds.

Horcruxes' destruction started in Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Professor Dumbledore informs Harry about the seven Horcruxes of Voldemort. Harry later comes to know that he had already destroyed one of the seven in Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets.

Harry had destroyed Tom Riddle's diary which was a Horcrux with a Basilisk Fang. This is also a reference in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows where Hermione realises that Basilisk Venom can destroy Horcruxes.

