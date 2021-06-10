Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Spoiler 10 June Episode: Ankita Lashes Out At Gauri

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 9 episode, Thursday, Kanchan adds more complications to the Deshmukh family. After Sanjana lashes out at Anirudh for lying to her for 13 years, Kanchan decides to take action against the former. Kanchan plans to send Sanjana back to Mumbai and get Arundathi and Anirudh back together.

The Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte's last episode sees Kanchan calling Shekhar to their farmhouse and asking him to take Sanjana back to Mumbai. Sanjana gets disturbed by Shekhar's arrival. The episode ends with Sanjana expressing her anger towards Kanchan to Anirudh. The spoiler for Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte 10 June 2021 episode sees a heated argument between Ankita and Gauri.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte spoiler 10 June episode

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte 10 June 2021 episode, Ankita gets frustrated with the fact that she has to live under the same roof with Sanjana. She expresses her hatred towards the latter in front of Abhi. Gauri tries to take a stand for Sanjana. Ankita taunts Gauri for taking Sanjana's side.

Ankita asks Gauri if she thinks her aunt is correct. Gauri replies to Ankita saying that her aunt is not that bad. The former blames Sanjana for destroying the Deshmukh family and says she can’t be a good person. Gauri responds that one mistake doesn’t make a person bad.

Furthermore, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte's Ankita taunts that Sanjana has planned it well. She gets mad at Gauri and says Sanjana has prepared her cover, targeting Gauri. Ankita goes on to accuse Gauri. She says Sanjana and Gauri are making their way into the family and will soon break the Deshmukhs.

Listening to Ankita's insensitive words, Gauri starts crying. At that moment, Arundathi overhears their conversation and stops Ankita from making any further harm. Arundathi tells Gauri to wipe her tears off. She warns Ankita and tells her to stop accusing Gauri. Arundathi tells Gauri not to get hurt listening to people like Ankita.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte cast ensemble stars Madhurani Gokhale-Prabhulkar, Milind Gawali, Rupali Bhosale, Niranjan Kulkarni, Abhishek Deshmukh, Apurva Gore, Gauri Kulkarni, among many others. The Marathi drama serial airs on Star Pravah. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.