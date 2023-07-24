Abhishek Nigam On Rumours Of Dating Vaishnavi Rao: She Is A Thing...

Abhishek Nigam recently opened up about the rumours surrounding his romantic life. In the interview, he revealed if he is dating his former co-star and close friend Vaishnavi Rao. The Ali Baba actor also pointed out how important the actress is to him.

Abhishek Nigam was last seen in Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul.

The actor and Vaishnavi Rao were a part of Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar.

'There was potential,' Abhishek Nigam on dating Vaishnavi Rao

Abhishek Nigam recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show where he finally addressed rumours surrounding him dating Vaishnavi Rao. The actor denied being in a relationship with her and said, "No." He however went on to clarify that their bond is strong and revealed that they were good friends, and although there was "potential" for a romantic relationship in the past, they both decided not to pursue it.

"We are not dating right now. There was potential but now not. We both were interested. Honestly, everyone knows. We had an interest in each other but with time we realised that if we want to be together for life then we can't be in a relationship but can stay friends," he said.

(Abhishek Nigam and Vaishnavi Rao have been friends for a long time now | Image: Abhishek Nigam/Facebook)

Abhishek highlighted that their friendship is important to him. Despite not being romantically involved, he called them "good supporters of each other," and termed her as "a thing in my life where I can call her up always." He admitted that while their communication has reduced due to the actress' busy schedule, the actor said that their bond is special to him.

Abhishek Nigam, Vaishnavi Rao chose friendship over romance

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Nigam reflected on their decision to prioritize friendship over romance. He stated that they "are good as friends," and they didn't "want to spoil by any means by getting involved in all of those things." In the interview, Abhishek Nigam also expressed his admiration for Vaishnavi Rao's family.

(Abhishek Nigam and Vaishnavi Rao decided to remain friends even after being interested in each other | Image: Abhishek Nigam/Facebook)

When asked if they dated before, Abhishek made it clear that there was no need to "give it a shot" in a romantic sense. He admitted that they were "interested" in each other, but decided to remain friends.