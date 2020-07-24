Actor Charu Asopa Celebrates Hariyali Teej Amid Patch Up Rumours With Husband Rajeev Sen

On July 23, Thursday, Charu Asopa took to her Instagram and surprised her fans and followers. She posted a picture of her being dressed up and celebrating the festival of Teej. The Mere Angne Mein actor wished 'happiness, new experiences and positivity' to all the women. Check out Charu Asopa's Instagram post here.

Charu Asopa celebrates Hariyali Teej 2020

Here, Charu Asopa can be seen dressed up in an orange chiffon saree with golden embroidery design embedded on it. The actor styled her Hariyali Teej look with simple blush makeup and left her wavy hair open. Teej is observed by married women for a blissful married life.

In the caption, Charu Asopa wrote: Wishing all the beautiful women out there a lifetime of happiness,days full of new experiences and surroundings full of positivity.

May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your family with health & prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Haryali Teej..!âœ¨

As per reports, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are facing problems in their marital life and are not living together. The duo had unfollowed each other and deleted all the pictures clicked with each other including their fairytale wedding pictures. While rumour mills have been abuzz that the couple is planning to part ways, both Rajeev and Charu have opened up about their differences with entertainment portals.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Rajeev Sen also claimed that someone is brainwashing Charu Asopa. However, the latter said that no one is brainwashing her and that she is mature enough to make her own decisions. Charu further revealed that she has always been making her own choices.

In her defense, Asopa added that maybe Rajeev Sen is the one who is being brainwashed into deleting their pictures from his social media handles. Charu had also dropped Rajeev's surname from her social media profile, while Rajeev left their Mumbai house and is currently in Delhi.

However, after days of rumours and speculations, Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa seemed to have resolved their differences. On July 15, Rajeev Sen shared a screenshot of their video chat on Instagram, where the couple seemed happy. He even captioned the Instagram story as, "Hi Charu Hi rajeev" and added "to all our fans who love us unconditionally". Check out the story.

