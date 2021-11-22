Last Updated:

Actor Madhavi Gogate Passes Away; Her 'Anupamaa' Co-stars 'shocked & Numb'

Actor Madhavi Gogate passed away in Mumbai on Sunday. Her 'Anupamaa' co-stars like Rupali Ganguly and Mehul Nisar were 'shocked & numb'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Anupamaa, madhavi gogate

Image: Instagram/@nilukohli, starplus


Actor Madhavi Gogate passed away in Mumbai on Sunday. She reportedly died of complications after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She was 58.

The artist was known for her work in the popular serial Anupamaa. Apart from the show, she has also featured in numerous Marathi films. Her co-stars from the show like Rupali Ganguly, Mehul Nisar and Alpana Buh paid their respects to Gogate on Instagram.

Anupamaa actor Madhavi Gogate passes away at 58; tributes pour in from co-stars

Madhavi, in recent times, was known for her role as Kanta Joshi in the show. The character is the mother of the protagonist Anupamaa. 

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role, dropped a picture with Gogate and captioned it, 'so much left unsaid.' 'Sadgati Madhaviji', she wrote along with folded hands emojis. 

As per reports, Gogate had tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago. She reportedly breathed her last at the Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

Mehul Nisar, who played her son Bhavesh Joshi's role in the serial, was 'shocked' and 'numb'. He could not believe that she was no more. 

A post shared by Mehul Nisar (@mehulnisar)

Another member of the cast, Alpana Buch was heartbroken by the news.The actor, who plays the character of Leela Shah aka Baa, wrote, 'Madhaviji this is not done.' She added that an actor cannot take an 'exit before the scene got over.'

She shared that she will miss her, and highlighted her 'cute smile, sweet voice and humour.' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alpana Buch (@alpanabuch19)

Many other members of the TV fraternity like Nilu Kohli paid their tributes to the actor. 

Madhavi Gogate known for her work in Hindi and Marathi film industry 

Among the other well-known ventures in Madhavi Gogate's career was in the Marathi movie Ghanchakkar. The other Marathi films of her career was He Khel Nasheerbache and Dokyala Taap Nahin. Tuza, Maza Jamtay, Swapnanchya Palikadale were the Marathi serials she starred.

She had also starred in TV serials like Koi Apna Sa, Duheri, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Savdhaan India, Ek Safar Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.

Madhavi has also acted in the 1997 Hindi film Yeshwant and Krishna Cottage (2004). 

