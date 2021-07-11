Actor Ram Kapoor Adds Porsche 911 Carrera S To His Car Collection; Check Post

Television and film actor Ram Kapoor has once again testified that he is a petrolhead by adding a brand new sports car to his garage. The Kasamh Se actor recently received the delivery of a glinting Porsche 911 Carrera S in Mumbai. He got the two-door car in the Gentian blue Metallic paint scheme, ditching the other color options including Jet Black, lava orange, Miami blue, python green amongst others.

Launched in India two years ago, the luxury sports car is priced at Rs. 1.84 crore (ex-showroom) before the option kicks in. As of now, it is not clear whether the actor got anything inside the car customized. The car has some incredible performance figures to its credit, including its turbocharged engine.

'Say hello to Ram'

Meanwhile, Porsche India shared pictures of Kapoor receiving the car on its official Instagram handle. In the photographs, he could be seen standing alongside his brand-new vehicle. The pictures also feature employees of the company grinning as they pose along. The post received a myriad of comments from people with most of them congratulating Kapoor on his purchase.

"Say hello to Ram Kapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai.

Here's welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come," Porsche India wrote on its Instagram.

Just recently, Ram Kapoor had made headlines after he shared an amusing video of himself and his wife Gautami. In the video, Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami was enjoying her head massage with her eyes closed when he slowly opened the door and started recording her. He bought the camera super close to her face when Gautami opened her eyes and was startled for a second and said, "Oh My God. you scared me." When Ram Kapoor said there is a limit to pampering, Gautami protested and said, "this is not pampering." Responding to this, Ram Kapoor could be heard saying, "So what is this called? Is this called torture? Okay, so this is how madam ji gets tortured. Wah, kya life hai (Wow what a life), boss!” Watch the cute video below.

