Actor Sidharth Shukla Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest In Mumbai; Fans In Disbelief

Sidharth Shukla, one of the popular actors from the Indian entertainment industry, recently passed away due to heart attack. Read on for more details.

Sidharth Shukla death

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA FACEBOOK


Sidharth Shukla was a popular TV actor who recently passed away at the age of 40 in a hospital in Mumbai. The actor suffered from a serious heart attack on September 2, 2021 morning and was brought to the Cooper hospital dead a while ago. The moment the news of his demise surfaced on the internet, all his fans were left shocked and shattered. Here’s how Sidharth Shukla’s fans mourned the loss of the actor.

Netizens mourn the loss of Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, who began his acting journey through television, recently passed away due to cardiac arrest while arriving at the Cooper Hospital on Thursday. The reports stated that he had already lost his life before reaching the hospital. As the fans were shocked to the core on hearing the news about Sidharth Shukla’s demise, they expressed their grief on the internet by sharing the actor’s pictures. One of the fans stated how it was shocking and heartbreaking to know about the actor’s demise while another one expressed their anger at how life was so cruel and unpredictable while praying for his family. Another fan sent condolences to Sidharth Shukla’s soul that had been departed and stated that he was still alive in their hearts. Some of the others stated that he was their inspiration and prayed to god for his mother and sister to give them strength to deal with this loss.

A fan added how his hands were shivering while listening to the news about the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor passing away while another fan mentioned how one more rising star passed away from the industry. A fan also added how he was one of the most loved celebrities and wrote that he can’t even imagine what his family and fans must be going through. Some fans were still hoping that the news would come out to be a lie. Some of the fans wished the actor’s soul to rest in peace and assured that he will remain in their hearts forever. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions and see how they expressed their sadness over Sidharth Shukla’s demise. 

