Actor Suyyash Rai Shaves Off Beard After 5 Years, Netizens In Shock

Indian television actor and singer Suyyash Rai took to his Instagram handle to surprise his fans with a new look. Rai shaved his beard after 5 years, courtesy of his mother. The actor shared a quirky caption and said he looks like a 'peeled egg' but also believes that it will come back in a few days before the lockdown gets over.

Netizens and celebrity friends of Suyyash were left surprised. While many loved the look and called Suyyash 'cute', 'chocolate boy' & 'young', many weren't happy and asked why he took such a drastic step.

Meanwhile, Suyyash Rai's wife Kishwer Merchant is also active on social media and known for sharing updates on how to keep yourself occupied during quarantine.

Kishwer and Suyyash met during the shoot of their fiction show, "Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani", in 2010. After a brief friendship of four months, the couple started dating each other. The pair has done two reality shows together, "Bigg Boss 9" and "Box Cricket League". The two got married in December 2016.

