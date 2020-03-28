The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Actor Suyyash Rai Shaves Off Beard After 5 Years, Netizens In Shock

Television News

Indian television actor and singer Suyyash Rai took to his Instagram handle to surprise his fans with a new look. Rai shaved his beard after 5 years. See pic

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Suyyash

Indian television actor and singer Suyyash Rai took to his Instagram handle to surprise his fans with a new look. Rai shaved his beard after 5 years, courtesy of his mother. The actor shared a quirky caption and said he looks like a 'peeled egg' but also believes that it will come back in a few days before the lockdown gets over.

Netizens and celebrity friends of Suyyash were left surprised. While many loved the look and called Suyyash 'cute', 'chocolate boy' & 'young', many weren't happy and asked why he took such a drastic step.

Coronavirus: Uddhav Thackeray appeals to people to contribute to the CM's relief fund

Meanwhile, Suyyash Rai's wife Kishwer Merchant is also active on social media and known for sharing updates on how to keep yourself occupied during quarantine.

Kishwer and Suyyash met during the shoot of their fiction show, "Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani", in 2010. After a brief friendship of four months, the couple started dating each other. The pair has done two reality shows together, "Bigg Boss 9" and "Box Cricket League". The two got married in December 2016.

Coronavirus: Cong constitutes task force to handle situation in party-ruled states

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Couple things to do in 2020 ❤️👏 #handwashchallenge #isolation #socialdistancing #stayhome #staysafe @suyyashrai

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Health
HEALTH MINISTRY BRIEFING ON COVID
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
Manish Sisodia
DELHI GOVT DISTRIBUTES RATION
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE