Urvashi Dholakia Files No Police Complaint Against Bus Driver Who Hit Her Car In Mumbai

Popular television actor Urvashi Dholakia's car met with an accident in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai, but she did not suffer any injury, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday in Kashimira locality when a school bus carrying children dashed against the actor's car from behind while she was on way to a studio in Mira Road area for shooting, the official said.

Dholakia did not file any complaint against the bus driver. However, local police have taken all details of the bus driver, the official added.

The actor had won the sixth season of the reality show "Bigg Boss". She is also known for her role in television serial 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay". PTI ZA GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)