'Adhura': Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Music Video Poster Dropped; Fans Hail ‘Sidnaaz'

'Adhura', Sidharth Shukla's final unfinished music video also starring Shehnaaz Gill, is expected to release on October 21. Fans give emotional responses.

Piyushi Sharma
Sidharth Shukla

Adhura, Sidharth Shukla's final unfinished music video starring Shehnaaz Gill, is expected to release on October 21. Fans had been impatiently waiting for the music video to be released as a memorial to the late actor, and Saregama had agreed. Saregama just shared a poster for the song, which features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, on social media. The couple is seen being playful with each other in the poster. The music video was once titled Habit. In December of last year, they reportedly shot the music video in Goa. However, there were still a few parts of the song to film.

On October 13, Saregama announced the music video's premiere date and title. Shreya Ghosal and Arko will perform the song in honour of late actor Sidharth, who died on September 2. "SidNaaz" is sketched in black and white on the poster, as Sidharth is seen pulling Shehnaaz's nose in a playful manner.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s music video 'Adhura' poster released by Saregama

Shreya Ghoshal also shared the poster and praised Sidharth Shukla saying, "He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October[sic]." The unveiling of the poster has caused a lot of emotion among fans. A fan wrote, "Could you please change the song name back to what it was? Understand circumstances & situations changed but we want the song exactly how it was shot & what SidNaaz signed up for. Believe you'd give both SidNaaz & us what we want! And we want Habit. :)[sic].”

Fans get emotional over 'Adhura' poster 

After suffering a major heart attack on September 2, Sidharth Shukla's body was transported to Mumbai's Cooper hospital. He had been feeling unsettled the night before and had taken some medication before going to bed. On September 3, the late actor was cremated at Oshiwara. The funeral was originally scheduled to take place at the Brahma Kumaris but was moved to Oshiwara due to permission concerns. Many of Sidharth Shukla's fans and supporters blocked roadways in order to catch the last glimpse of him. The Brahma Kumaris traditions were followed during the funeral.

Here's how the fans reacted:

