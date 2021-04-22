Aditi Shirwaikar Malik Shares Her Pregnancy Picture, Says 'it’s An Overwhelming Journey'

Television actor Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, who is expecting her first child, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to share an adorable picture that is truly unmissable. The actor shared a picture showing off her baby bump and penned a note revealing details about her pregnancy. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik shares a picture of her baby bump in a new post

In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she dons a mango yellow sweatshirt and black shorts. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, and natural makeup. One can also get a glimpse of her house.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about her pregnancy. She wrote in the caption, “I try to keep myself calm, I try to tell myself I am ready, I tell myself I am strong. But yes it’s an overwhelming journey, the thought of creation, the ups and downs a woman goes through, and the anxiousness and nervousness of the arrival of a little life soon, which right now grows inside me." She added, “And it's yet one of the most enriching journeys, one that has made me grateful to be a woman, to be able to share a body with this little soul that will soon be coming into this world”. Take a look at Aditi Malik's Instagram post below.

Reacting to Aditi's post, some of the users commented on how sweet the caption was, while others went all gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “God bless you and the baby! Touchwood”. Another user wrote, “Blessed be addu”. Take a look at the screenshot of a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor shared another photo where she is all smiles for the camera. She wrote in her caption, “My blessing which makes me feel positive and happy in these tough times. My blessing which keeps me going and look forward to our future!”. Take a look at the post below.

Promo Image Source: Aditi Shirwaikar Malik Instagram

