Aditya Narayan Apologises To MNS 'with Folded Hands' For Derogatory Alibaug Comment

Indian Idol 12 host and singer Aditya Narayan recently embroiled himself in a massive controversy. It so happened that in one of the recent episodes of the show, the Tattad Tattad singer made a comment about Alibaug. He was seen asking contestant Sawai Bhatt if he thinks they have come from Alibaug. The comment didn’t go down well with people of Alibaug and MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar, in a Facebook live session accused the makers of portraying Alibaug in poor light and demanded an apology. Now, host Aditya took to his official Facebook to clear the tension by issuing a sincere apology.

Aditya Narayan issues apology

As soon as the accusation was made by the MNS Chief, Aditya quickly responded to it by taking full responsibility for the situation. He clarified that intentions were never to hurt the sentiments of people. He said,

With a humble heart and folded hands I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it’s people and this soil

In the Facebook live session, the MNS chief spoke in Marathi and said, “A Hindi channel has a singing reality show, I am not going to name it, but Aditya Narayan hosts the show, where he has made a derogatory comment about our Maharashtra’s Alibaug. I have not seen the show, but I got complaints from many people from Maharashtra. People on these Hindi channels so easily say, ‘Hum Kya Alibaug se aaye hai kya?’, and I think they are not aware of the rich cultural heritage that comes from Alibaug. If we, people of Alibaug, get upset, they don’t know what we can do, we won’t let the show take place. With this comment they have insulted us.” He further added, “I have informed Sony channel, the makers of the show and Aditya’s father, legendary singer Udit Narayan about this matter and have demanded an apology on behalf of the people of Alibaug.”

(Image: Aditya Narayan's Instagram)

