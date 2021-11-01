Aditya Narayan Awarded With Honorary Doctorate For Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award

Singer and host Aditya Narayan has been awarded an honorary doctorate in playback singing and acting for the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared pictures from the ceremony, showcasing his certificate. Aditya is a well-known reality TV host and has hosted 4 seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and two seasons of Indian Idol.

Aditya Narayan awarded with honorary doctorate in playback singing and acting

Singer Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram and shared that he had been awarded an honorary doctorate in playback singing and acting for the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. He shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "Dr. Aditya Narayan Jha h.c.Thank you for the honour #Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award #Honorary Doctorate. St. Mother Teresa University for

Digital Educational Excellence & Sustainability Development. Accredited by JBR Harvard, USA Affiliated to Cambridge Distance school of education, UK."

Aditya Narayan quits hosting

Earlier this year Aditya Narayan announced that he would be quitting hosting as he wanted to focus more on his singing career. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya said that feels that he has already given a lot to reality shows and that it was time for him to move forward and explore other avenues in the growing entertainment industry. Sharing his desires, the singer stated that he wanted to produce content, music albums as well as content for OTT & TV. He feels this is the right to come up with great content for OTT. Confirming his choices, Aditya shared that this is what he wants to do and it has been his childhood dream of 'winning a Grammy for India'. Aditya said that it’s the correct time that India should shine globally.

Aditya also revealed that he has hosted 4 seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, that’s 170 episodes, 2 seasons of Indian Idol amounting to 120 episodes, 1 season of Khatra Khatra Khatra a total of 110 episodes, making it a grand total of 400 episodes. He has also hosted shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Entertainment Ki Raat, Kitchen Champion and Zee Comedy Show.

Image: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial