Afsana-Saajz Wedding: Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana & More Attend Ceremony

It is the most beautiful time of the year for acclaimed singer Afsana Khan as she has tied the knot with beau Saajz on Saturday, February 19. The Titliaan songstress also took to Instagram to share stunning glimpses of her wedding with fans online. The Newlwedy look nothing less than royalty in their first pics as the man and wife. Many well-known faces from the TV industry including Himanshi Khurana, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and more attended the singer's big fat wedding. Photos of the celebrities from the function have gone insanely viral on the internet.

Himanshi Khurana, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desi at Afsana's wedding

Bride Afsana Khan wore a stylish lehenga that was accentuated with eccentric embroidery work. Heavy statement jewellery and a massive chooda completed the singer's traditional wear. Meanwhile, groom Saajz looked dapper in a floral sherwani with a red pagadi to round-off his look. While sharing the photo online, Afsana wrote, "Our happily ever after begins now." Check out the post here:

Himanshi Khurana opted for a gorgeous Manish Malhotra saree to attend the wedding. Going by the concept of minimalism, she only used a statement necklace to accessorise her look. Perfect eye-liner, blushed cheeks and brown lips completed her makeup.

Rashami Desai attended the function with Bigg Boss 15's co-contestant Umar Riaz. She dazzled in a floral lehenga thus proving that florals can never go out of style. A statement bandhgala necklace, bold lips with a wavy hair-do summed up her ethnic attire. Speaking of Umar Riaz, the actor wore a crisp black suit featuring a shimmery animal printed on one side of his blazer. Apart from them, Rakhi Sawant, Shefali Bagga, Akshara Singh also graced the occasion. Take a look at the viral photos below:

Speaking of the newlyweds' professional front, both Afsana and Saajz belong to the music industry. Previously, Afsana rose to prominence with her singles including Titilyaan, Jooda, Kamaal Karte Ho, and more. She also hit the headlines for her stint in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. Saajz recently collaborated with Himanshi Khurana for the music video of the track Habibi.

