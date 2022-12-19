After 'Betrayal' Posts, Hina Khan Addresses Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

TV actor Hina Khan, who is known for playing roles in popular TV shows like, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Bigg Boss” has been in a solid relationship with her long-time boyfriend, entrepreneur, Rocky Jaiswal. However, the starlet's recent cryptic stories on Instagram sparked rumors about possible trouble in paradise.

On Monday, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor cleared up the raging breakup rumors circulating online.

During her conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Khan cleared up the confusion stating that the stories were “promotional posts” and that everything is good between her and her beau.

“There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen. Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages that is some promotional thing, but the rest of them were really scared,” Khan said.

When she was asked how her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal reacted to the rumours, she said, “He is a different person altogether. He doesn’t care about all these things. I did receive a lot of messages asking if everything was okay. A lot of friends messaged me, Karishma Tanna and others messaged me, ‘Is everything okay? What is happening?'”.

Reiterating that the stories were only posted for promotional reasons, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor said, “I said it’s a promotional story!"

Hina Khan’s cryptic Instagram story about ‘betrayal’

Breakup rumours began when Khan shared two Instagram posts on "betrayal" earlier this month.

"Remember to forgive yourself the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn't see the bad," the post went.

"Betrayal is the only truth that sticks," went the starlet's next story.

The Instagram stories sparked concerns as fans of the actor wondered if they alluded to a possible breakup between the power couple.

We don't know anything but what happened how it happened we want to know all this and very soon



HINA KHANpic.twitter.com/1Pw1YoHyEm — Bindas girl ❤️ (@KritiSa2912) December 6, 2022

The couple, known by the hashtag #HiRo, has a very solid fan base of their own.

Now that the TV actress cleared up the rumours, netizens are relieved that the two are still with each other. On the work front, Khan will be featuring in a Hindi web movie “Shadyantra” starring Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur.