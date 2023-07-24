After Brother Siddharth, Alibaba Star Abhishek Nigam Shares Update About Hospitalisation

Television actor Abhishekh Nigam hasn’t been keeping well for the past few days. Due to his frail health, he had to be admitted to a hospital. And now his brother Siddharth Nigam took to social media to update his friends and fans about his health.

3 things you need to know

Abhishekh Nigam is Sidhharth Nigam’s elder brother.

He gained fame after doing the TV show Hero Gayab Mode On.

His career in the entertainment industry began with the film India’s Daughter.

Siddharth Nigam wishes for his brother’s speedy recovery

The Aladdin actor uploaded a picture of his brother from the hospital where he can be seen resting on a hospital bed. And as soon as he posted it, fans flooded his social media post with concerned messages. Faced with a barrage of comments, the actor had to put out an explanation post revealing the details of his illness.

(The actor in the hospital recovering from a viral infection | Image: Threads)



In the post, he wrote that his brother has contracted a viral infection and just to be cautious they admitted him to the hospital. He clarified that it isn’t dengue or malaria and that he is recovering well. He further said, “And yes, viral infections are everywhere, so take care of yourself too. Stay safe and healthy. Pray for his speedy recovery.”

Abhishek Nigam having 'good morning' after days

A few hours ago, Abhishek started reposting stories of his friends on Instagram who visited him in the hospital. Then he posted a picture of himself in a hospital gown with a message that he slept at peace after days. “So, for me, today's morning is actually a good morning,” he added.

(A few hours ago Abhishek Nigam also updated about his health. | Image: Instagram)



Abhishek was last seen in the show Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha Chapter 2. He had replaced Sheezan Khan after the actor was embroiled after Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. It was a shocking incident as just a few hours before her demise, she posted happy pictures of herself on Instagram. Hours later her ex-boyfriend Sheezan was taken into custody by police.