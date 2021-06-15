After 'Friends', Will 'Hip Hip Hurray' Get A Reunion? Purab Kohli Responds To Fan Queries

The recent Friends: The Reunion had got the world talking, and the episode broke numerous viewership records around the world. Like fans of the show had been rooting for a reunion for years before the cast came together 17 years later, an Indian show, also revolving around friends, Hip Hip Hurray has a loyal fan base rooting for a comeback. One member of the ‘90s fun-filled campus show, Purab Kohli shared that the cast and crew of the show are in touch and wish for a reunion, and left it upon the makers on that possibility.

Purab Kohli on Hip Hip Hurray reunion

Purab, who had played the role of Mazhar, recently had a fan interaction session on Instagram and with the Friends: Reunion fresh in mind, many netizens had queries on Hip Hip Hurray. When one of them asked if they were in touch with anyone from the team, Purab wrote that they had a WhatsApp group and chatted ‘literally every day.’

On being asked if Hip Hip Hurray too could return like Friends, the Rock On!! Star replied that they all kept talking about the cast reunion. However, he stated that it all depended on the makers, so the question should be directed to them. He hoped that after the lockdown, they could come together.

The DeNobili High School uniform was what the actor answered when asked about the first thing that came to his mind when asked about the show.

He also recalled how the show had been his breakthrough into the industry, and even remembered a laughter-filled car journey to the sets with co-stars.

Hip Hip Hurray aired for four years between 1998 to 2001 on Zee TV and was a popular show among the youngsters at that time.

Many members of the cast went on to become successful and star in many ventures after starting as newbies through this show. Apart from Purab, others like Vishal Malhotra, Kishwer Merchant, Nauheed Cyrusi, Sweta Salve, Bhumika Chawla, Mehul Nisar attained success. Many of the then teenagers now have families of their own and children, and some like Kishwer are expecting right now.

Hip Hip Hurray also featured veterans like Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Mishra, among others. The show was written and directed by Nupur Ashtana, who directed Four More Shots Please! in recent years.

