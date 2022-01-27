After marrying her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in a Malayali ceremony during the day, actor Mouni Roy dolled up in a traditional red lehenga for her Bengali wedding. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet wherein Mouni can be seen donning shimmery red lehenga while Suraj can be seen sporting an off-white sherwani and a distinctive traditional turban.

Suraj Nambiar-Mouni Roy Bengali wedding; pics go viral

Donning a red lehenga with a simple yet elegant red dupatta, Mouni looked dreamy as she opted for golden diamond-studded jewellery. She went for subtle makeup and pulled her hair in a neat bun. Check out the pictures and videos below.

The actor finally tied the knot with businessman Suraj in an intimate wedding in Goa. The pre-wedding festivities began on January 26. After the wedding, Mouni and Suraj took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a series of pictures from their nuptials. In one of the pictures, Suraj can be seen applying the vermillion on Mouni’s forehead while the other pictures showed him tying the mangalsutra around her neck. There were some stills where the newlywed couple can be seen gushing over each other in some candid shots.

Mouni captioned the post, "Found him at last... Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings. Love, Suraj & Mouni."

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy