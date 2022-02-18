After VJ-host-actor Rannvijay Singha's recent announcement about his exit from one of the longest-running reality shows, MTV Roadies was heartbreaking for his fans, and also his dear friends- Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, and Raftaar, another prominent member of the show, Gang leader Raftaar has also exclusively confirmed to Republic Media Network that he will not be a part of the show.

Raftaar to not be a part of Roadies

Raftaar had joined Roadies in the year 2018 with the Xtreme season. In a year, he won a season with his teammate Arun Sharma. Last season, Varun Sood had replaced Raftaar as the gang leader because the rapper had prior commitments.

However, during his recent interaction with Republic Media Network, the rapper-dancer said, "I had said no before the production changes took place. I have signed up for something else." The musician also hinted on his upcoming project and stated that the information will be dropped soon.

Furthermore, in 2020, Raftaar had taken to his Instagram handle and dropped a post with Nawazudding Siddiqui, hinting about his new project.

Sonu Sood to host Roadies

Meanwhile, Roadies will be following a new format altogether with the four members bidding adieu to the show. The show will not have gang leaders, instead, a single host will be taking the game forward with the contestants. Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been roped in for the role. The shoot of the latest season of MTV Roadies is supposed to begin in South Africa soon. It is expected to hit the small screens in March.

Image: Instagram/@raftaarmusic