'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update Aug 11: Soham's First Day At Abhi's Kitchen

Agga Bai Sasubai Aug 11 episode begins with Asawari getting ready, she seems upset. Abhijit asks her why she is upset and says that she should be happy as Soham was starting his job at Abhi's Kitchen from today and there is a pooja as well. Asawari asks him if he is fine with everything that's going on. Asawari says he has never worked in a restaurant before, his old job was different. His education is incomplete right now and he is not getting a job anywhere. Asawari asks Abhijit if he feels Soham as a burden.

Also Read | Agga Bai Sasubai written update August 10, 2020: Soham to work with Abhijeet

Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update - Aug 11

Abhijit says there is no issue and Soham is family so they have to take care of him in his difficult time. He also says that Abhi's Kitchen is everyone's restaurant so Soham working here is great. Talking about Soham having no experience in this field, Abhijit says that's fine as even he didn't have any experience before entering the industry. Asawari smiles.

Shubhra enters Abhijit and Asawari's room. She asks if everyone is ready as guruji (priest) and her parents are waiting outside. Asawari goes out. Shubhra says thank you to Abhijit. The pooja starts. Soham, Asawari and everyone can be seen attending the pooja. Asawari asks Soham to pray well. Soham says to himself while praying that how stupid these people are. He continues and says that he will do anything for Asawari to remain the same.

Also Read | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update Aug 7: Soham pretends to feel guilty

The pooja ends and Asawari tells guruji that Soham is going to start his new work with Abhijit at Abhi's Kitchen and asks him to pray for his success. Everyone prays together and seems happy. Abhijit gets prasad for everyone. Guruji leaves. Shubhra's parents also leave and wish Soham good luck.

Soham gets back to his room to get ready for work. Shubhra enters the room and asks him to wear his blue shirt. He says he is already wearing the blazer so she asks him to at least wear a blue tie. Shubhra compliments Soham for looking good in blue. She then removes a blue feather from her closet. They recall their old days and how Soham had given her that feather when she was nervous about her exams. She gives the feather to Soham as a lucky charm. Soham apologises to Shubhra for his bad behaviour and tells her he will make things right. Shubhra says she believes in him.

Also Read | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' written update for August 6, 2020: Soham punishes his servant

In Agga Bai Sasubai latest episode, Asawari tells Abhijit not to pressurise Soham and teach him things slowly. He says that Soham is a smart boy and will learn quickly. Soham enters. Asawari compliments Soham and gets curd and sugar for him. Shubhra wishes all the best to both of them.

Soham and Abhijit reach Abhi's Kitchen. Abhijit calls all his employees to make an announcement. He says Soham will work with them from now. The employees welcome Soham. Abhijit tells Vikas to train Soham. Everyone takes a welcome selfie with Soham. Maddy gets a joker cap for Soham. Abhijit asks Soham to go along with Vikas. Vikas teaches Soham how to serve tea in Abhi's Kitchen. And while doing so he spills the tea on his hand. The episode ends with Abhijit watching Soham's behaviour.

Also Read | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' written update August 5, 2020: Furious Soham asks Asawari to talk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.