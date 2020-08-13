'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update Aug 12: Abhijit Learns About Soham's Truth

Agga Bai Sasubai Aug 12 episode begins with Shubhra and Asawari sitting in the living room and working as the doorbell rings. Asawari opens the door. Pradnya and Vahini visit Asawari to have a casual conversation. Shubhra asks her if she was there to gossip. Pradnya says there is nothing to gossip; everyone is just worried about Soham as he is jobless right now. Asawari tells them that he is working with Abhijit at Abhi's Kitchen. Pradnya interrupts saying that he has no experience of working in the hotel industry.

Asawari defends Soham and says he will learn and is willing to work hard. Vahini agrees with Asawari. Pradnya, in a sarcastic tone, says even if he fails, Abhijit will always take care of him. Shubhra gets angry but stays calm and says Abhijit Sir will take care of him and Asawari is also confident about his work. She adds that if someone is genuinely trying hard, one should motivate them instead of mocking. Pradnya says she is happy for Soham. Shubhra mocks Pradnya for gossiping, but Asawari stops her.

Meanwhile, at Abhi's Kitchen, Abhijit puts ice on Vishwas' tea burn. He asks him if he was fine, and what was happening to him. He also asks him that during both incidents if Soham was with him. Vishwas gets baffled. At the same time, Soham enters the room and apologies Vishwas for his mistake. He holds his hand says he will put the cream for the burn. Abhijit leaves the room. Soham takes advantage of this situation and threatens him. Abhijit sees everything.

Asawari calls Abhijit to ask about Soham but he hangs up on her. Soham apologises to Abhijit for his mistake. He asks him not to stop his training, and give him any work. So, Abhijit asks him to wash the utensils. He gives him one hour to complete his work. Soham gets baffled.

Vishwas comes in to call Abhijit. Soham does not do his work. Maddy enters the kitchen and sees him playing games. Soham orders her to do his work. Abhijit enters and Soham lies to him saying he just had taken a break. Abhijit goes out and asks Vishwas to start a fake argument with him. Abhijit collects the dishes and bangs them in the cleaning room. He starts shouting at Vishwas. They exit and continue their fake fight. Scared Soham starts cleaning the dishes.

After their fake fight, Vishwas comes to the cleaning room with his fake marks. Abhijit comes there and asks everyone if everything is okay. He says the guests are their first priority and asks them to get back to work. Abhijit and Vishwas leave the room.

