Aishwarya Rajesh Pens Emotional Note As Brother Participates In 'Bigg Boss' Tamil 6

As Big Boss Tamil season 6 commenced on October 9, various contestants made their big entries with Kamal Hassan hosting the show.

With noted TV actor Manikanta Rajesh making his way into the house, sister and South Indian actor Aishwarya Rajesh penned a special note for her brother as he entered the reality show.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 came to an end on January 16, 2022, with Raju Jeyamohan emerging as the winner.

Aishwarya Rajesh wishes brother Manikanta good luck for Bigg Boss Tamil 6

While the fans are eager to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Aishwarya Rajesh recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos of her and her brother Manikanta Rajesh who is all set to feature as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil season 6.

The slides depicted some quality moments they both shared with each other and family. In the caption, she expressed her happiness about her brother featured on the reality show and stated that though she will miss him for a few days, she wishes him to be successful.

She wrote, “Very very happy at the same time very very emotional my brother @iam_manikanta_rajesh is now in @bigbosstamilofficial06 Bujjy tats how I call him he is my brother friend my father figure ll definitely miss him few days but I only wish him good luck and wish him to be successful thro @bigbosstamilofficial06” (sic)

Here are the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants list

VJ Maheshwari

Queency Stanly

Robert Master

Rachitha Mahalaxmi

Shanthi Master

Amudhavanan

ADK

Ram Ramasamy

Shivin Ganesan

Manikanta Rajesh

Asal Kolaar

VJ Kathirravan

GP Muthu

Sheriina

Vikraman R

Ayesha Zeenath

Janany.

Mohammed Azeem

Dhanalakshmi

Nivaashiyni

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryarajessh