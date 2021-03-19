'Ajeeb Daastaans' New Teaser Unveiled, Netflix Hints At 'big Twists' With 'bigger Cast'

On Friday morning, Netflix unveiled a new teaser of the upcoming movie, Ajeeb Daastaans, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others. In the video, the makers hinted at 'four stories', 'four Daastaans' and some major twists. Sharing the video, Netlfix wrote, "Not sure if we're more hyped for the big twists or the bigger cast." The makers remarked that some stories take people to places they never thought they would be in. Ajeeb Daastaans is all set to premiere on the digital streaming platform on April 16.

Ajeeb Daastaans new teaser unveiled

The upcoming Netflix Original is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories. The film will focus on how broken relationships and new experiences trigger women to do the unthinkable. Apart from the three lead actors, Ajeeb Daastaans cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkonasen Sharma, Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah, Tota Roy Choudhury, among others. Giving away more details about the film, Netflix added, "The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred." It was on March 3 when Nushrratt Bharuccha and Fatima had shared stills from the upcomer and revealed their first looks.

Meanwhile, Fatima is all set to be a part of Applause Entertainment and Faith Films' upcoming outing, the Hindi adaptation of the genre-bending Tamil movie, Aruvi. The makers went on to call it an 'audacious' film and mentioned that it will be directed by E Niwas. The principal photography of the movie is all set to begin in mid-2021.

Nushrratt, on the other hand, jetted off to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to begin shooting for Ram Setu, along with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. They were spotted at the Kalina airport, Mumbai, on Thursday morning. Nushrratt posted pics with Jacqueline and expressed excitement about the same. "Grateful to seek blessings in the Holy land of Ayodhya for Ram Setu," she wrote on Instagram.