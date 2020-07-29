Smiita Bansall On Resuming Work Amid Coronavirus: 'I Carry My Own Kettle And Coffee Mug'

Actor Smiita Bansall, who is currently working in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, opened up about her working experience amid the pandemic. In an interview with a leading news portal, Smiita Bansall asserted that she carries her own kettle and coffee mug to maintain social distancing on the set. Smiita also added that she does the touch up on her own. In her interview, Smiita also pointed out how her life on sets and at home has changed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

READ | Pakistan's Coronavirus Tally Reaches 274,908

Smiita Bansall's experience of working amid the pandemic

While addressing how she takes precautions on the set of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Smiita Bansall said that she tries to take the help of her makeup artists as little as possible. Mentioning that the makeup staff does wear the PPE kit, she said that she picks her clothes from the dressing room to avoid risk. Smiita shared that she keeps a water bottle, sanitiser and some makeup essentials in a small bag. Bansall stated that it has made her independent as she can do everything on her own.

READ | Surat Records 293 New Coronavirus Cases; 12 Die, 248 Recover

Sharing her on-the-set experience, Smiita informed that upon reaching her co-stars used to meet while hugging each other and shaking hands but now, they are all maintaining distance. Talking about her life off-the-set, the 42-year-old actor said that before the outbreak of COVID-19 she used to hug her daughters after returning home. Elaborating further, Smiita said initially when she asked her daughters to stay, they were disappointed. As the conversation moved ahead, Smiita said that now her daughters have started understanding this and they keep her gargle jug ready, so that she can quickly freshen up and hug them.

READ | North Dakota Hits Grim Milestone Of 100 Coronavirus Deaths

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Smiita Bansall is playing the character of Aladdin's ammi in the fantasy-drama The show telecasts from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. Along with Smiita, the series also features Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh in the lead. The show is based on the Arabian Nights character Aladdin, who found a magical lamp that had a genie inside and how this changed his life.

READ | World’s Biggest Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Gets Underway In US

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.