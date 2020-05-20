Alaya F & Nia Sharma Pull Of Black Dotted Dress With Sheer Elegance; Who Wore It Better?

Bollywood debutant Alaya F and television superstar Nia Sharma are two notable actors from the Indian acting industry. Being from two varied generations, Alaya and Nia are updated with fashion trends. They have gained immense popularity for their style statements and have impressed the fashion police. In the recent past, Alaya F and Nia Sharma were spotted in similar black party outfits. Both the divas styled it differently. Having said that, check out who wore the black dotted dress better, Alaya F or Nia Sharma.

Alaya F's Black Ensemble

Source: Alaya F's Instagram

This picture of Alaya F is from her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. In this look, Alaya F stunned in casual party clothes. She can be seen wearing a black dotted dress with translucent design. The short dress black was printed with white polka dots and floral prints. Alaya F's party dress had a bralet neckline. To go with her outfit, she sported some chic hand bands, lockets and small earrings. She also clubbed the outfit with a backpack. Check out Alaya F's photos in a black party dress from Jawaani Jaaneman.

Nia Sharma's Party Wardrobe

Source: Nia Sharma's Instagram

In this Instagram post, Nia Sharma can be seen posing for a clothing brand. She donned a black netted dress with doted design print. The three-fourth length outfit had a slit cut on the right side. Nia Sharma's black ensemble had a v neckline, paired with a plain black tube. The sleeveless party dress was accessorised with a shiny grey sling. For glam, The Naagin 4 star left her mid-parted hair open, showing her highlights and opted for a simple chic party makeup look. The Jamia Raja actor completed the black dress look with a pair of black boot-heels.

On the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman's plot revolves around a 40-year-old playboy whose life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20 something-year-old daughter and she is pregnant. Whereas on the other hand, Nia Sharma is currently seen as Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's franchise, Naagin 4. The fourth installment of Naagin has also topped the rating charts.

