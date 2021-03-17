Aly Goni And Rahul Vaidya Spotted On Dinner Date With Girlfriends Jasmin And Disha

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya were contestants on a television reality show. The two recently met at a dinner with their partners Jasmin Bhasin and Disha Parmar. They posed for the paparazzi together. Take a look at the picture.

Aly Goni and Rahul spotted at dinner with their 'lady loves'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin got out of the car and greeted Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar by hugging then. Goni spotted wearing a Champion sweatshirt and blue denim jeans. He paired the outfit with white sneakers. Jasmin on the other hand wore a sky blue crop top and ripped mom jeans. Rahul wore a dark blue sweatshirt while Disha wore a sheer dress that complimented his outfit. They all posed for the camera and looked adorable on their dinner date. Take a look at the pictures here.

Image source: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin and Aly's relationship started with a strong bond of friendship when they met on a reality show. They were seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. The couple was recently seen in Tony Kakkar's song, Tera Suit. On the work front, Jasmin is popularly known for her role of Nayantara in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Aly Goni on the other hand is known for his role as Vyom in Naagin 3. He was also a contestant on several shows like Nach Baliye 9, Box Cricket League 4, Kitchen Champion 5 and MTV Splitsvilla 5.

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul proposed to Disha in a reality show when she came to visit him as a guest. He popped the question on national television with 'will you marry me Disha?' on his t-shirt. Disha said yes to the singer after he came back home from the show. Ever since the couple has been seen together on social media and on events. On the work front, Rahul was seen participating in various shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Indian Idol 1. He has also released several singles as a singer like Yaad Teri with Disha Parmar, Keh Do Na, Jayaz Hai, Tera Intazaar and Ghungroo.

