Aly Goni Receives Best Birthday Gift From Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin; Find Out

Aly Goni turned a year older on February 26. His actress-girlfriend made sure to make his day extra special for him. Aly, who is an avid football lover and a Real Madrid fan, recently got the perfect birthday surprise from Jasmin.

The Dil Se Dil Tak star arranged match tickets for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid. The game was held on February 25 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Aly took to his Instagram stories and thanked Jasmin for giving him the best surprise gift ever. He shared a photo where the actress could be seen sipping coffee. She also sported a white Real Madrid jersey.

Sharing the photo, Aly wrote, "Thank you for the best surprise gift everrrr. Finally, I'm gonna watch the Read Madrid match live. You are the best @jasminbhasin2806." Jasmin quickly reshared the post on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The best @alygoni deserves the best."

Take a look at the story below:

Jasmin Bhasin's birthday post for Aly Goni

Apart from this special birthday surprise, Jasmin Bhasin also penned a heartfelt note for her beau Aly Goni. She stated that she is extremely grateful for the time they have spent together. She wrote, "It's hard to believe another year has passed! We're both a little older and a little wiser. Not everything that happened this year was awesome, but then again, a lot of things really were."

"I'm thankful that you were born and I'm grateful for the time we spent together this year. Your life is a gift and you are precious. May your Birthday be the beginning of the most amazing. sensational, awesome, and brilliantly fantastic year," she added.

The couple met each other during their stint in a stunt-based reality show. They went on to do another reality show and confessed their love for each other on national TV.