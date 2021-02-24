Aly Goni Shares Adorable Video Of Jasmin Bhasin Dancing With His Niece

Actor Aly Goni, well known for his role as Raj in Kuch Toh Hain Tere Mere Darmiyaan, took to his Instagram story share an adorable video of Jasmin Bhasin and his niece. In the video, Jasmin can be seen carrying Ilham Goni's daughter in her lap. She tries to coax the little girl to dance as Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona plays in the background. Aly Goni posted a simple red heart emoji on the story.

Also Read | Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Head To Kashmir For A Vacay? Watch Video

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Relationship

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered as singles in the Bigg Boss 14 house. While living together in the show, Jasmin and Aly cosied up to each other, showing off their love and care for each other in the reality television show. When Sunny Leone had entered the Bigg Boss House, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin took their cue to confess their love for each other, and have been inseparable ever since.

Aly's friend revealed to Bollywood Life that Aly and Jasmin were just friends before they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two definitely viewed each other in a different light but hadn't sealed their relationship as a couple. He said, "They were definitely not in a relationship when they joined the reality show.”

Also Read | Aly Goni's Brother Arslan Goni Shares Fitness Video, Fans Applaud His Efforts

Recently, the duo was spotted leaving for a romantic vacation to Kashmir. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin politely interacted with the press who bid them adieu for their journey.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's careers

Aly Goni is preparing for his role in Jeet Ki Zid. In the series, he will be playing the role of an Army cadet. Aly admitted that for his character he is practising Mixed Martial Arts and will have to lose a lot of weight.

Also Read | When Is Aly Goni's Birthday? Know How Old The 'Naagin' Star Will Turn In 2021

Jasmin Bhasin has starred in many TV series including Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has also acted in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She was seen as a participant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Kitchen Champion 5.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.