Aly Goni Shares New Video From Mehendi Ceremony With Jasmin Bhasin; See Post

In Aly Goni's Instagram Reels posted on March 13, 2021, the actor shared a video of girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin lying next to him. In the 15-second video, Aly played the song Brown Kudi by Abeer Arora in the background. The song is a remix of AP Dhillon's Brown Munde. Jasmin smiled when she realised that Aly was recording a video of her. She giggled and quickly covered her face up after Aly didn't stop recording.

Aly Goni added a postscript warning fans in the caption to not make up twisted thoughts. He shared that the video was from a Mehendi (henna) shoot. He also called Jasmin his "brown kudi" in the caption with heart eyes and a winking emoji. Jasmin Bhasin wore a peach kurta with gold foil details and henna decorated her palms. Her makeup was simple and minimal matching traditional attire.

Aly Goni's "Brown Kudi" Jasmin Bhasin

Fans expressed their love for the couple in the comment section calling it "True Love". Many poked fun at Aly Goni for his caption. While some fans exclaimed that they would use their brains to make up thoughts of the couple's marriage, others proudly owned up to their overthinking capacities. Fans dropped laughing emojis and hearts for the couple in the comments section. Many fans even complimented Jasmin Bhasin on her smile.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's video of Tera Suit

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently featured in Tony Kakkar's video for the song Tera Suit. The video starts off with Jasmin, dressed as a jail warden, walking in a pink jail. Aly Goni is one of the prisoners in the jail who has a crush on Jasmin. The song talks about a girl being 5 feet tall, wearing a tight suit who always keeps fighting, asking her to be sweet and fall in love. The video has gained more than 24 million views on YouTube since its release on March 8, 2021.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla showed their support for Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's video by recreating it in their own style. The duo grooved together to the beats of the song and did the hook step together. In the caption, Rubina wrote that the couple was "loving" the song and added heart eye emojis. The video posted on March 12, 2021, received more than 590k likes.

On March 11, 2021, Sonali Phogat congratulated the couple on their brand new song and video. She too danced to the song and shared the video with fans. The video garnered more than 27k likes.

