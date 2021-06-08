Aly Goni’s Parents Complete 34 Years Of Togetherness, Jasmin Bhasin Says ‘Love Them’

Aly Goni on Monday night shared a beautiful family picture that featured his mother Ruby Goni and father Amjad Goni. Aly’s sister Ilham Goni was also a part of the frame. The actor shared the photo on the occasion of his parents’ 34th wedding anniversary. Along with this, he penned a note which read, “Mashallah 34 years. Happy Anniversary Maa and Baba. Allah aapko hamesha saath rakhe aur aise hi khush rakhe. I love you.” (May Allah keep you both together like this and keep you guys happy).

As soon as his post was up, it garnered the attention of his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin who went on to drop an endearing comment. Jasmin wrote, “Love them”, whereas Shaheer Sheikh, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Ribbhu Mehra, Surbhi Jyoti, among others, also wished the couple.

On February 25, on the occasion of Aly Goni's birthday, his parents shared adorable pics with him and penned heartwarming notes. While Amjad Goni went on to call him the best son in the world, he also added that Aly makes him proud every day.

Meanwhile, Ruby Goni wished for Aly to have the best life and remarked that she's so proud of him. The Yeh Hai Mohhabbatein actor had replied to her with a post and had said, “If medicines don't work, she blesses us, she's a mother, she'll never give up. I pray to Allah that we always keep smiling, get well soon.”

In the first week of March, Jasmin and Aly had jetted off to Kashmir to visit the latter's family. He had posted a picture in which Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of their family portrait. He had mentioned that he feels lucky to be surrounded by the strongest women around him, his sister, his mother and his girlfriend, who keep supporting him all the time.

On the work front, the duo featured together in the music album Tera Suit, presented by Anshul Garg, sung and penned by Tony Kakkar. Helmed by Parth and Gurdas, Tera Suit has surpassed 81 million views and is still counting. They recently appeared in another album titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, directed by Navjit Bhuttar.

