Amandeep Sidhu Turns Stylist For Her Look In Zee Tv's 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'

Audiences are enthralled by Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, which features two completely opposite personalities who fall in love. Both the principal actors, Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan, are putting out their best efforts to portray their respective characters realistically and are acquiring all of the necessary talents. While Amandeep has been able to accurately portray Mahi's nature, she has also been focusing on developing her character's style statement. In fact, she has repeatedly offered her personal input on her appearance. Amandeep decided to add a touch of elegance and chic to Mahi's new look after partially styling her second wedding look for the show.

During the upcoming episodes of Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Mahi will be seen competing in the Mrs. Amritsar Contest, and in one round, she will be seen gracefully walking the ramp against her own sister. During the shoot, she wore an elegantly designed pure white floral gown, and the actress was overjoyed to add a fashionable twist to her look. She not only chose her own makeup for the sequence, but she also gave her character a new hairstyle.

Talking about shooting this sequence and styling her own look, according to her spokesperson, Amandeep said, “During the Mrs. Amritsar Contest, Mahi has to compete in different rounds such as cooking, dancing and ramp walk. To be honest, I have never really walked the ramp before, so the whole experience was absolutely new and brought a fresh twist for my character”. She added, “I also got into different attire, and it was honestly a wonderful change because Mahi is usually seen in very simple and ethnic attires. But this time around, Mahi got a chance to wear a really pretty, white gown”.

Amandeep continued, “It almost felt like I was attending a wedding in it because it had a completely different style and elegance. I also decided to style my hair into a bun rather than the usual straight and curly locks. I also did my own makeup and gave my own minimalistic yet elegant touch to the whole look. Everyone was really fascinated by the outcome, and this is one of Mahi's best looks according to me”.

She further added, “It was quite a lot of fun to get out of our daily comfort zone and try something new. I honestly find it quite enjoyable to do things which I have never done being Amandeep, be it cooking, dancing and several other things. The current track is really beautiful as Mahi will finally realize the love she has for Jogi, but will remain confused about her feelings. What happens next will surely keep the audience at the edge of their seats". The show airs on Zee TV from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

Image: PR Handout