American Pickers’ Frank Fritz Reveals He Went To Rehab For Alcohol Problem

Frank Fritz is one of the popular actors from the American reality TV series who recently made a revelation about the time he faced alcohol problems while he was away for seasons 8 and 9 of the show. As the actor has lost an ample amount of weight over time, he opened up about how he was exercising and eating food all this while and added how he managed to cope up with his drinking problem.

What happened to Frank on American Pickers?

Speaking to the team of The Sun, Frank Fritz opened up on what kept him off American Pickers and revealed how he battled Crohn’s, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. While speaking about his shocking weight loss, he revealed how it was him watching what he was eating so that he could keep his disease under control. the best way he could. He further stated how he kept himself busy taking care of the grass and getting rid of the weeds. Frank also mentioned how not drinking helped with the weight problem loss because when one drinks, they tend to eat and further revealed that he was not dieting. The actor also mentioned how it would have been a year of his sobriety. Frank Fritz, who was in a relationship with his ex-fiance, Diann Bankston balmed her for his heavy drinking problem and stated, “I tried to drink her away.”

When will Frank return to American Pickers?

Those who are wondering whether Frank Fritz will return to the show will be disappointed to know that he will not be a part of the show anymore. American Pickers' Mike Wolfe recently confirmed the news on how Frank will not be returning to the show following their feud. He shared this news through his official Instagram handle and stated how much he will miss him on the show. He wrote, “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show’s message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread. We’re here to not only take care of the past, but also each other. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

IMAGE: FRANK FRITZ INSTAGRAM

