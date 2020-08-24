Amitabh Bachchan Gets 'back To Work'; Shoots For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Amid Pandemic

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan went back to shooting for the 12th season of the much-loved show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of how it was to work amid the pandemic and revealed that he has dove into 'the sea of blue PPE kits'. In his caption, Big B also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the show and mentioned that the show completes a 'lifetime' this year. Take a look at the picture shared.

Big B dives into the 'sea of PPEs'

The collage picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan features the unit of Kaun Banega Crorepati, equipped with PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits, who seem busy working on a technical gadget. Meanwhile, the second part of the picture features Amitabh Bachchan smiling at the camera. Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans rushed to the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch the show. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture:

All about Kaun Banega Crorepati:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show, in which the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. More so, the contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

On the professional front

Amitabh will be next seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The movie comprises of an ensemble cast of Aishwarya, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra.

Reportedly, the movie is a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He also has Jhund in his kitty.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

