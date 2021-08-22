Anita Hassanandani And Husband Rohit Reddy Take Son Aaravv On Trip To Maldives

TV Actor Anita Hassanandani is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her husband and son Aaravv. It is the first time that Anita and her husband, Rohit Reddy, have taken their son out on a trip. As Anita is enjoying her family time on the island, she is also keeping her 6.3 million Instagram fans updated about her trip. She also shared several photos of Aaravv enjoying his first-ever trip.

Anita Hassanandani's son Aaravv's first trip

Anita Hassanandani often shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram. The actor recently shared several snaps from her trip to the Maldives. In one of the photos, her son Aaravv was seen sitting in a pram while she was playing with him. In the story, Anita wrote, "First trip." In another photo, Anita, Rohit and Aaravv posed together by the seaside. Anita was seen wearing a lilac coloured loose t-shirt and shorts, while Rohit wore a grey one. They dressed their son in a blue overall. She recently shared another photo of Aaravv enjoying his vacation in the Maldives as she wrote "chilling" in the photo. He was wearing a mickey mouse print outfit while sitting in his pram.

Anita Hassanandani's 'selfieism' in the Maldives

There is no doubt that Anita Hassannadani is thoroughly enjoying her trip to the island. She recently shared a series of selfies from her vacation. In the selfies, the Yeh Hai Mohabbaein actor was wearing an off-shoulder tie-dyed outfit. She highlighted her eyes with some pink coloured shades. In the caption, she wrote, "Selfieism at Maldiveissssmmm 💜 Looking forward to creating some #CocoMoments." TV actor Rakshanda Khan reacted to the post and wrote, "Stunningism at anywhereism."

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their firstborn Aaravv in February 2021. Since then, the couple is often seen enjoying their family time. Talking about the name they gave their son, Rohit Reddy, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said they had decided to give their son their initials AR and his father's name. As Reddy's father's name is Ravi, he and Anita named their son Aaravv. He also revealed they had a baby girl's name in their mind as well.

IMAGE: ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM