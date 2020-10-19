Anita Hassanandani Gives Glimpse Of Her 'baby Bump Love' In Latest Video; Watch

Recently, television actor Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself, which features the actor flaunting her baby bump. The video features Anita Hassanandani capturing the video in front of a mirror, while she places her hand on her stomach and Surf Mesa’s I love you baby plays in the background. Take a look at the video here.

Anita Hassanandani's post

In her caption, Anita Hassanandani wrote, ‘Baby bump love!’. Soon after Anita Hassanandani shared the video on her Instagram handle, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered praises on the actor’s look. Some fans also called the video 'beautiful'. Take a look at how fans reacted to Anita’s video:

Anita recently shared a video on Instagram, which features the actor and her husband speaking about welcoming the bundle of joy soon. In the video, Anita Hassanandani revealed that her becoming pregnant was a part of God’s plan and called it 'perfect timing'. In the video, she said, “We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready.”

The actor continued, “We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly”. Speaking about how Anita broke the news to him, Rohit Reddy, in the video, mentioned that his father was in the hospital for over a month and Anita got herself tested there. Adding to the same, Rohit revealed that he was ‘overwhelmed’ when he first heard the news.

Anita on the work front

Anita Hassanandani was lauded for her performance in the much-acclaimed TV show, Naagin. The show is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Besides working in the TV industry, Anita Hassanandani has also worked in many movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The actor has also worked in some South Indian movies including Nenu Pelliki Ready, Thotti Gang and Nuvvu Nenu, which later was remade as Yeh Dil in Hindi with Tusshar Kapoor. She married Rohit in 2013.

(Image credits: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

