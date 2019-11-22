Anita Hassanandani Showcases Her Love For Pole Dance In Her Latest Post

Television actor Anita Hassanandani has a massive fan following on social media and she keeps updating her followers and fans with whatever is happening in her life. She recently shared a few dancing videos on her social media. In the videos, she can be seen learning and practising pole dance with her trainer. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is seen wearing a pastel coloured top and black gym shorts in the video. Take a look at her moves in the video:

Her interest in learning the pole dance seems to be triggered by Nach Baliye 9. The actor also posted a few pictures of learning and enjoying pole dance during the rehearsals for the dance-reality show. They even performed it on the stage of the Star Plus show:

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular Indian television actors. Apart from her dancing moves, she recently posted a picture, which will remind her and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans of her character Shagun. In a red saree paired with a cold shoulder blouse, she captioned the picture and wrote, "Oh yeah Shagun 💭 Yeah yeah ... that is me! 🚨 ".

The actor recently jetted off to a mini Goa vacation with husband Rohit Reddy and a few close friends. The duo shared the glimpse of the vacation too on their social media handles with their fans. Fans are waiting to see Anita back on screen as Nach Baliye 9 is over and RoNita is back from their vacation.

