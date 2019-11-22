The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anita Hassanandani Showcases Her Love For Pole Dance In Her Latest Post

Television News

Anita Hassanandani flaunts her pole dance moves in the recent post on her social media handle. The actor has shared the clip on the story. Check out.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Television actor Anita Hassanandani has a massive fan following on social media and she keeps updating her followers and fans with whatever is happening in her life. She recently shared a few dancing videos on her social media. In the videos, she can be seen learning and practising pole dance with her trainer. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is seen wearing a pastel coloured top and black gym shorts in the video. Take a look at her moves in the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

READ | Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Twin For Their Recent Photoshoot

Her interest in learning the pole dance seems to be triggered by Nach Baliye 9. The actor also posted a few pictures of learning and enjoying pole dance during the rehearsals for the dance-reality show. They even performed it on the stage of the Star Plus show:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

READ | Anita Hassanandani Channels Her Inner Black Beauty In Her Latest Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular Indian television actors. Apart from her dancing moves, she recently posted a picture, which will remind her and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans of her character Shagun. In a red saree paired with a cold shoulder blouse, she captioned the picture and wrote, "Oh yeah Shagun 💭 Yeah yeah ... that is me! 🚨 ".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

READ | Anita Hassanandani Shares Stunning Pictures From Her Goa Vacation

The actor recently jetted off to a mini Goa vacation with husband Rohit Reddy and a few close friends. The duo shared the glimpse of the vacation too on their social media handles with their fans. Fans are waiting to see Anita back on screen as Nach Baliye 9 is over and RoNita is back from their vacation.

READ | Anita Hassanandani Looks Relaxed In Her Vacation Pictures By The Pool

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG