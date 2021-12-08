Ankita Lokhande Injures Foot Ahead Of Tying The Knot With Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to her social media to share the image of her injured foot ahead of her wedding with longtime beau Vicky Jain. The actor is currently busy preparing to tie the knot with Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony as confirmed via her latest Instagram post as she documented her short and sweet pre-wedding ceremonies. Check out the update on her foot injury.

Ankita Lokhande injures her foot

Taking to her Instagram on December 8, the 36-year-old actor shared the picture of her injured foot with the caption, ''Talk to my (foot emoji)'' while tagging her fiance Vicky Jain. Additionally, the actor also reposted a picture with Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty where the duo compared each other's legs with the caption, ''Her foot vs my foot''. The injury comes during her preparation to officially tie the knot with her long time beau Vicky Jain this month.

More on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding

The 36-year-old actor has been sharing several updates about her wedding via her Instagram as recently she shared a short compilation of her pre-wedding festivity with her close family and friends. She captioned the post by writing, ''Togetherness! Thanku @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories ❤️'' The couple also recently met with the Governor of Maharashtra as she posted a few glimpses of her visit with the caption,

''I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan.''

The duo has always been vocal about their relationship as Ankita often flaunts her love for Vicky Jain on her Instagram. In a post earlier, the actor poured out her heart for him by writing,

''Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world.''

(Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita)